Charlottesville homes get repaired

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building Goodness Foundation and University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business are teaming up, to get their hands dirty while helping others.

Seven families received a home makeover on Saturday, April 2 in and around Charlottesville. 100 Darden students and construction experts donated their time to make necessary repairs.

“If we can come in, bring the manpower, bring the people, bring the resources that our generous community partners donate. It really just improves quality of life exponentially for the vulnerable neighbors in Charlottesville,” Rachael Palma with the Building Goodness Foundation said.

Twice a year Building Goodness and Darden students renovate between five and 10 homes.

“It’s just an application process. And then we review and vet all the homes and figure out which ones are most appropriate,” Palm said.

For 12 hours volunteers got to work.

“We have about 100 volunteers in total, so there’s different shifts. So we have the morning shift, afternoon shift,” said Yeti Ogunwumi, a Darden student and incoming Building Goodness president said.

Hired construction contractors teach students the skills they need for the day.

“We’re trying to get some drainage away from their building, as well as do a little bit of painting, some touch up fixing their fence, things like that,” project manager, Rose Zavada said.

But, the real work begins months before.

“Darden does a ton of fundraising through their student auction, they raised about half of the funds for this year and then we have a ton of local businesses that are generous enough to donate their time, supplies, and other resources,” said Palm.

This year $75,000 was raised to go towards these homes.

“A lot of the people that we’re helping have been really sick, have lost family members, or been unable to keep up with them. So we want to come in and help them and really bring a smile to their face, renovating these homes,” Ogunwumi said.

It’s all about bringing students together to lift up their city

“We’re really always looking for families. We want to give as much to the Charlottesville community as we can. Darden is passionate about helping the Charlottesville community so we are willing to help as many people as possible,” Ogunwumi said.

Families who think they may qualify for home renovations can follow the link here. The next build day is in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.