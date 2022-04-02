Advertise With Us
Charlottesville City Market is back

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville City Market is back. After taking a break because of COVID-19, vendors returned to the parking lot on Water Street.

You can find everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to handmade crafts and jewelry. Huckleberry’s Catering says having a stand at the market always brings more customers.

“I think people are realizing that we are back after COVID and the energy is great and it’s just all the vendors it’s really nice to see and of course the customers too,” Huckleberry’s Catering Chef, Darin Blackburn said.

The market runs from 8 in the morning to noon every Saturday until September.

