CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville City Market is back. After taking a break because of COVID-19, vendors returned to the parking lot on Water Street.

You can find everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to handmade crafts and jewelry. Huckleberry’s Catering says having a stand at the market always brings more customers.

“I think people are realizing that we are back after COVID and the energy is great and it’s just all the vendors it’s really nice to see and of course the customers too,” Huckleberry’s Catering Chef, Darin Blackburn said.

The market runs from 8 in the morning to noon every Saturday until September.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.