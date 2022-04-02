Advertise With Us
Albemarle County barn fire under investigation

Barn fire (Albemarle County)
Barn fire (Albemarle County)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Everyone is safe after a barn caught on fire in Albemarle County on Friday, April 1, according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

Officials say the blaze started just after 10:45p.m. on 4100 Millington Road.

When units arrived, the barn was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished just before 1:30a.m. on April 2.

Material continues to smolder under the metal roof. Crews are monitoring the structure. The fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

