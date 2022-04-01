Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Cold Overnight. Seasonable First Weekend of April

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Colder tonight, with wind speeds backing down. Morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Some patchy frost possible. A more seasonable first weekend of April ahead. Saturday night more clouds arrive into early Sunday, as a quick moving cold front sweeps across the region. Most locations remain dry, but it may produce a spotty shower. Sunshine and breezy Sunday, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph common.

A dry and milder start to next week.More clouds will gather Tuesday, with some rain expected late. Unsettled mid to late week, with showers and some possible storms.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind speeds back down. Patchy frost possible. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, late afternoon and evening clouds. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Slight shower chance Saturday overnight. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers later in the day and night. Highs near 70. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Showers and a thunderstorm chance. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Showers and storm risk. Highs 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 60s.

