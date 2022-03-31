Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville

Capt. James T. Bellew
Capt. James T. Bellew(US Army)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A soldier from Charlottesville is dead after a helicopter crash at Wright Army Airfield Wednesday, March 30.

The crash involved two helicopters at an airfield in southeast Georgia.

Twenty-six-year-old Captain James Bellew, a medical officer was killed. He was reportedly assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

According to the Army, Bellew joined in 2017 and has been with the 3rd Infantry Division since March 2020.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical condition after being shot

Latest News

UVA Health briefing
UVA Doctors look ahead to COVID this summer
Wall decorated with quotes in Charlottesville
Advocacy centers raising awareness for child abuse prevention
Dead fish found in tributary near Meadow Creek.
Hundreds of dead fish found in tributary near Meadow Creek
(FILE)
BRHD working to get people who are eligible their 2nd boosters
Monticello High School students acting (FILE)
Carnegie Melon brings on students from Monticello High School