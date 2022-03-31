Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A soldier from Charlottesville is dead after a helicopter crash at Wright Army Airfield Wednesday, March 30.

The crash involved two helicopters at an airfield in southeast Georgia.

Twenty-six-year-old Captain James Bellew, a medical officer was killed. He was reportedly assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division.

According to the Army, Bellew joined in 2017 and has been with the 3rd Infantry Division since March 2020.

