Severe Weather Potential

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we first alerted you last weekend, today would be the most active weather day. A strong storm system and cold front will be sweeping east this afternoon and evening. This will cause a risk for strong to severe thunderstorm to form.

On days like this, you no not want to see sunshine. The more sun, the more unstable the atmosphere will become. More sun would give us a bigger risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. Something to watch this afternoon.

Any thunderstorm could produce damaging winds gusts, small hail and even a quick spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Although the greatest tornado threat is over Maryland and north to PA.

Regardless of any thunderstorm, the winds will be gusty from the south. Gusts to more than 30 mph.

Showers, downpours and thunderstorms exit to the east overnight. Wind turn to a northwesterly direction.

Cooler and brisk on Friday.

A more seasonable first weekend of April ahead.

Thursday afternoon: Clouds and sun, gusty south winds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. A few could be severe. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday night: Evening showers, downpours and thunderstorms. A few could be severe. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees. Gusty northwest winds.

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler and blustery. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 60. Lows lower 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a stray shower risk. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Showers later in the day. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Morning showers. Highs lower 70s.

