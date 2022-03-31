Advertise With Us
Samantha Brunelle enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Samantha Brunelle before Notre Dame's home opener. @ndwbb
Samantha Brunelle before Notre Dame's home opener. @ndwbb(@NDWBB)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former William Monroe High School basketball star Samantha Brunelle has announced she is entering her name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Brunelle signed with Notre Dame after a stellar high school career at WMHS, and played three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

Sam Brunelle during her senior season at William Monroe
Sam Brunelle during her senior season at William Monroe(wvir)

The former McDonald’s All-American will graduate from Notre Dame this summer, and still has two years of eligibility remaining.

Brunelle averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, and shot 42 percent from the field in her UND career.

She was originally recruited by Muffett McGraw, but only played one year for the Hall of Fame head coach, as McGraw retired following the 2019-20 season.

Samantha Brunelle played three seasons at Notre Dame
Samantha Brunelle played three seasons at Notre Dame(wvir)

Sam Brunelle was named to the All-ACC All-Freshman Team after scoring a career-high 13.9 points per game that year.

