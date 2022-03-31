Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New gender option ‘X’ coming to US passports

Starting April 11, people can choose "X" as a gender marker on US passports.
Starting April 11, people can choose "X" as a gender marker on US passports.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans who do not consider themselves male or female will soon have a new option on their passports.

Starting April 11, citizens can use “X” as a gender marker, according to a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He says this is an attempt to be “respectful of individuals’ privacy while advancing inclusion.”

The official designation of the “X” marker is “unspecified or another gender identity.”

This is the first time a federal government agency has offered this sort of marker on an identity document.

The “X” option is expected to be available on other forms sometime in 2023.

President Joe Biden made the announcement Thursday as a part of commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical condition after being shot

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
House votes to decriminalize marijuana, but Senate fate dim
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones loses bid to avoid fines in Sandy Hook case
UVA Health briefing
UVA Doctors look ahead to COVID this summer
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have hit their lowest levels since the early days of the...
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low
Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his...
Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say