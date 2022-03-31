Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

IRC readying for Ukrainian refugees to the Charlottesville area

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Ukrainians continue to flee from Russia’s invasion of their country, nations around the world are opening their borders to help.

President Joe Biden announced that 100,000 Ukrainians would be welcomed into the states, but the International Rescue Committee does not expect a huge influx right now.

IRC says that it takes time to prepare for people to come, and it is usually those who have been displaced for awhile.

“What we’re expecting is that the first people probably to come would be those who have family members here, and they’re able to just kind of come in on visitor’s visas or other kinds of short term visas,” said Harriet Kuhr, the executive director of the IRC in Charlottesville and Richmond.

Money donated to the local IRC for Ukraine is being held in case Ukrainians do come to the Charlottesville area.

Donations can also be made to the national organization, which is helping in surrounding countries like Poland.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Fluvanna Co. driver hit by a falling tree billed by VDOT
Capt. James T. Bellew
Soldier killed in Georgia helicopter crash from Charlottesville
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors

Latest News

Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Ben Paviour/VPM News
Gov. Youngkin signs 45 bills into law Friday
UVA Health briefing
UVA Doctors look ahead to COVID this summer
Wall decorated with quotes in Charlottesville
Advocacy centers raising awareness for child abuse prevention
Dead fish found in tributary near Meadow Creek.
Hundreds of dead fish found in tributary near Meadow Creek
(FILE)
BRHD working to get people who are eligible their 2nd boosters