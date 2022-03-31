IRC readying for Ukrainian refugees to the Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Ukrainians continue to flee from Russia’s invasion of their country, nations around the world are opening their borders to help.

President Joe Biden announced that 100,000 Ukrainians would be welcomed into the states, but the International Rescue Committee does not expect a huge influx right now.

IRC says that it takes time to prepare for people to come, and it is usually those who have been displaced for awhile.

“What we’re expecting is that the first people probably to come would be those who have family members here, and they’re able to just kind of come in on visitor’s visas or other kinds of short term visas,” said Harriet Kuhr, the executive director of the IRC in Charlottesville and Richmond.

Money donated to the local IRC for Ukraine is being held in case Ukrainians do come to the Charlottesville area.

Donations can also be made to the national organization, which is helping in surrounding countries like Poland.

