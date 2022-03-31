IRC begins this season’s New Roots Charlottesville initiative

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Refugees who now call Charlottesville home are being given the opportunity to put down literal roots.

The International Rescue Committee’s New Roots program is setting up for the season.

“It is really critical that we have a strong urban agriculture program here in Charlottesville,” New Roots Charlottesville Manager Terry Allan said.

The initiative aims to let refugees grow their own food.

“We have seven sites with more than four acres under cultivation, and the idea is to have multiple smaller sites distributed throughout the city so that it’s close to where people live and that they can walk to the garden,” Allan said. “We have about 60 families that are gardening with us on the community garden sites.”

Allan says all capability levels are welcome.

New Roots also provides training for those who need it.

