Eye to the sky

Showers and storms
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers and storms will advance across the region today. Morning showers will give way to strong storms this afternoon and evening. The potential for damaging wind gusts and a period of heavy rain will be on tap. As the strong cold front advances across the region, storms will move out tonight. Improving weather will be on tap Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 70s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: upper 40s

Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

