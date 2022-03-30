Advertise With Us
Wet, Warm and Windy Thursday. March - Out Like A Lion

Risk for a Few Severe T-Storms Thursday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wet, stormy, warm and windy for Thursday, the last day of March. A strong Spring cold front will approach the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing showers, storms and winds. Rain expected during the morning with scattered showers and storms developing for the afternoon and evening. Scattered severe storms are possible with damaging straight line winds the main threat. In addition, spotty hail and while very low, but not zero, an isolated tornado. Remain Weather Aware!

Breezy and cooler behind the cold front for Friday, to start the month of April. This weekend, seasonable temperatures. Saturday is looking dry, there is still the chance for a few showers Sunday. Largely dry, until the middle of next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, mild, some showers develop late. Lows 50s.

Thursday: Showers and storms, windy and warm. Few severe storms possible - mainly PM and evening. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs mid 50s to low 60s. Lows low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Few showers possible. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 60s. Lows near 50.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, showers, mild. Highs mid to upper 60s.

