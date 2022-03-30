Advertise With Us
UVA Schools of Medicine and Nursing earn high rankings

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia has a lot to celebrate: The UVA School of Medicine and UVA School of Nursing are the best Virginia has to offer, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“It’s been very gratifying to see that we rose in these rankings this year,” School of Nursing Dean Doctor Pam Cipriano said Wednesday, March 30. “Out of 600 nursing schools, we are the top school in Virginia for our graduate programs and very highly ranked for our masters programs.”

The scoring is based on peer assessments, research funding, and faculty resources.

“The rankings are a validation of the quality of our educational programs and the incredible effort of our faculty, students, and staff and all of the support across the health system,” Dr. Cipriano said.

“The UVA School of Medicine is ranked 30th for overall research and 35th for primary care,” Dean Doctor Melina Kibbe said.

She says this ranking means a lot and illuminates the hard work throughout the pandemic.

