Seasonal today, stormy tomorrow
Tracking a cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm front is slowly lifting north. A few early showers with some light mixing will be moving out of the region this morning. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures today. A approaching cold front will bring rain and storms to the region Thursday. Skies will clear and temperatures will remain seasonal for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 50s
Thursday: Cloudy, rain & storms, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, spotty shower, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
