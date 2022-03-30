Seasonal today, stormy tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm front is slowly lifting north. A few early showers with some light mixing will be moving out of the region this morning. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures today. A approaching cold front will bring rain and storms to the region Thursday. Skies will clear and temperatures will remain seasonal for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain & storms, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, spotty shower, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.