Seasonal today, stormy tomorrow

Tracking a cold front
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm front is slowly lifting north. A few early showers with some light mixing will be moving out of the region this morning. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures today. A approaching cold front will bring rain and storms to the region Thursday. Skies will clear and temperatures will remain seasonal for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain & storms, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, spotty shower, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

