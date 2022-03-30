Advertise With Us
Back On Track
PVCC hosts 37th annual job fair

PVCC job fair
PVCC job fair(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jobs are available around central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Some businesses reached out to potential employees during Piedmont Virginia Community College’s annual job far Wednesday, March 30.

“It’s been fun and nice to see all the faces here,” student Nabaa Subhr said.

From Chick-Fil-A to the Virginia Department of Transportation, there were plenty of paychecks looking for people.

Subhr says he’s looking for a job while he attends school.

“I’ve been working off and on coming here. The information is really good here,” the student said.

Others were at the fair searching for a summer internship.

“It’s crazy, there have been a few job fairs in between and they have been smaller, so it’s cool to see all the options,” Subhr said.

“We have about 90 employers here, it’s the largest job fair here. In the past, we usually have about 65 to 70 employers,” Andre Luck with PVCC said. “A lot of employers are saying, ‘We just don’t know what we’re going to do. We can’t find good workers.’ It’s just to help our community and help employers, as well.”

For students, including Eric George, it’s about more than a job.

“I just got out of the Army, so this is my first new experience to college life, but I’m grateful that I came,” George said.

If you missed the job fair, you can still check to see which employers are hiring here.

