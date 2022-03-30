Advertise With Us
Preschool resources available in central Virginia

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you want your child in preschool but can’t foot the bill, you may not have to.

Go2Grow works with schools in the central Virginia-area to provide early education to kids before kindergarten, sometimes for free.

“A family of four making under $55,500 would financially qualify for free preschool,” Charlottesville City School Preschool Coordinator Sheila Sparks said. “They have to prove residency, age, and income to be able to show that they’re eligible for the state funding and local funding.”

Click here to enroll and see qualification requirements.

