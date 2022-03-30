Advertise With Us
Police searching for missing New Market teen

Tiffany Lynn Burrell. Photos provided by The Aware Foundation of Virginia
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police said to be searching for a missing Shenandoah Valley teenager.

According to a release sent by the Aware Foundation of Virginia Wednesday, March 30, 18-year-old Tiffany Lynn Burrell of New Market was last seen in the Charlottesville area on March 22.

Tiffany is said to have a condition that requires medication, which she doesn’t have with her. She has a birthmark on the back of her neck.

Anyone with information on Tiffany’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Market Police Department at 540-459-6101 or 540-740-3776.

