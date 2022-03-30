Advertise With Us
Group designing Easter eggs for Ukrainians

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville woman is using her passion for decorating Easter eggs to help people in Ukraine.

Valerie Goodman says she has been doing traditional Psanky for more than 10 years.

“It dawned on me that this is Ukrainian tradition and it’s the season and I have friends who want to do it, so let’s make it into a fundraiser,” Goodman said Wednesday, March 30.

Goodman is hosting Psanky parties for adults across Charlottesville to assist families in Ukraine.

“At first I thought this would end on Easter just because of the timing, but the need isn’t going to end on Easter, and so I’m happy to keep this going to the fall as long as people are signing up I’ll keep having classes,” Goodman said.

So far, more than $6,000 has been raised through the classes.

“I’ve got a lot of time, I’ve got a little bit of talent to share and to bring talent out from others - and it’s up to the people at the party to share their treasure,” Goodman said. “We can’t all send $1,000, but we can dig in and send $25 if we remember where we’re sending it.”

Goodman says she brings all the eggs to the party. Whoever hosts the actual party collects the money and makes the final donation to a vetted humanitarian organization.

“I’ve got over 30 parties booked right now. My initial goal was to make $1,000. I hit that really quickly,” Goodman said.

If you’re interested in hosting a Charlottesville Egg Aid for Ukraine party or learning more about Goodman’s initiative, you can visit her Facebook page here.

