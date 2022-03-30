Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Finally back to reality

Rain and gusty storms Thursday
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Southerly wind is warming temperatures to normal levels. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. An approaching strong cold front will bring rain and storms to the region Thursday. Some storms will be capable of producing gusty wind. As the system moves away, conditions will begin to improve Friday. It will be a great ending to the week with 60s and sunshine. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Rain 7 storms, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, spotty shower, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...LOw: low 40s

