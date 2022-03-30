Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Federal court documents suggest hate crime investigation against murder suspect Etute

Isimemen Etute in court for a preliminary hearing in September 2021.
Isimemen Etute in court for a preliminary hearing in September 2021.(Pool)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Newly unsealed federal search warrants show former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute was the subject of a federal hate crime investigation.

Federal documents also name two other Virginia Tech football players investigators believe were with Etute when he met with the Blacksburg man he is accused of beating to death. A third player was also involved in conversations about the incident.

WDBJ7 is not identifying the names of the other football players, as they have not been charged.

Etute, 19, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Jerry Paul Smith, 40, found dead in his apartment June 1. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to the head.

In previous court hearings, Etute’s attorney, Jimmy Turk, provided some details about the apparent link between the suspect and the victim. He said Etute and Smith had matched on the dating site Tinder, but Smith’s Tinder profile indicated he was a woman named Angie. The Commonwealth’s Attorney says the two first met April 10 for oral sex, and Etute didn’t realize Smith was a man until they met again May 31.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney says Etute punched Smith five times in the head, making Smith fall, at which point Etute stepped on Smith’s head until blood was bubbling from him. An exam indicated every bone in Smith’s face was broken, and he had missing and broken teeth.

Etute did not call police after the attack, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Turk laid out his case in June 2021 for granting bond for the suspect, having Etute and his mother take the stand. Etute’s mother told the court her son is not a flight risk and had never been in any trouble. She also spoke about how he would help take care of his younger sister with special needs.

Etute graduated high school early to start at Virginia Tech in January. During the investigation, Etute is on suspension from Virginia Tech and its football team

Etute was released on bond in June 2021 after being ordered by a judge to stay with his parents and keep in contact with his attorney.

You can read more on the case here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County

Latest News

Tiffany Lynn Burrell. Photos provided by The Aware Foundation of Virginia
Police searching for missing New Market teen
The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Debris clean-up
VDOT crews still working to clear debris from January storm
(FILE)
Preschool resources available in central Virginia
(FILE)
ACPS and CCS prepping for summer school enrollment