Elevated levels of E. coli found in Charlottesville waterway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An investigation is underway on what is causing elevated levels of E. coli in one of Charlottesville’s waterways.

A recent water quality monitoring by the Rivanna Conservation Alliance detected higher levels of the bacteria in Pollacks Branch, near Elliott Avenue and Rockland Avenue. That waterway flows from underneath the Downtown Mall toward Moores Creek.

A warning sign is now posted near the waterway, advising people to avoid touching or drinking the water.

Dan Frisbee, a water resource specialist with the city, said the contamination could have come from a sewage leak or animal waste in the water.

Utility crews are testing the water and nearby pipes, looking for a potential source of the contamination, but they have not found the cause of the contamination just yet.

“They weren’t able to identify anything unusual or any evidence of things coming out of our system. We’re going to continue monitoring and trying to track down where this will be coming from. There will be some additional sampling by the RCA - the Rivanna Conservation Alliance - to see if the levels are still elevated and just keep tabs on this as we continue to try to track down the source,” Frisbee said Wednesday, March 30.

Frisbee says there would be another round of water sampling in the next few days. The city said Tuesday it would notify the public when the bacteria levels are back to normal.

Frisbee says Charlottesville is encouraging people to notify it if they see or smell something unusual near creeks and streams.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.