Charlottesville man enters guilty plea to federal drug charges

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

Forty-one-year-old Damion Demetrius Reeves admitted to having more than 3 pounds of meth and 2 pounds of cocaine mailed to him from San Diego.

Reeves also said he intended to sell the drugs in the Charlottesville community.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 21.

