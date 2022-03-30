Baking Memories 4 Kids sending Charlottesville-area families to Disney World

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area families got some pretty big surprises Wednesday, March 30: They’ll be headed to all of the theme parks in Florida.

“I knew that God’s purpose was to not only help other people, but more importantly, help children and help families that do not have the means to be able to get on the plane and do a life changing trip,” Baking Memories 4 Kids founder Frank Squeo said.

The Fountain family and the Resch family are each headed to the Sunshine State’s amusement parks for free.

“Every opportunity that we get to be together and do something special is very helpful,” Levi Fountain’s father Stephen said.

“I think it’s a lifelong memory,” Hudson Resch’s mom Celestial said. “Will always reflect on this and always be amazed at the generosity that exist and the kindness and the honestly it’s a trip of a lifetime.”

These trips are made possible through a partnership with the owners of Panera Breads around the central Virginia area. They raised the money and the foundation makes the connections.

“For that one week, they are just having a great time. No hospitals, no medical appointments, no injections, they just get to be children,” Squeo said.

Hudson has had three open heart surgeries by the age of 6. For his family, this trip is a culmination of the entire community supporting him.

”Hudson has struggled, but they’re not going to sit back, right, they’re going to let him live his life. They’re going to let him get out there and thrive and not let him be defined by his heart defect, but instead allow him to thrive with it,” Hudson’s Cardiologist Dr. Jeff Vergales said.

