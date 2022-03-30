Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Baking Memories 4 Kids sending Charlottesville-area families to Disney World

By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville-area families got some pretty big surprises Wednesday, March 30: They’ll be headed to all of the theme parks in Florida.

“I knew that God’s purpose was to not only help other people, but more importantly, help children and help families that do not have the means to be able to get on the plane and do a life changing trip,” Baking Memories 4 Kids founder Frank Squeo said.

The Fountain family and the Resch family are each headed to the Sunshine State’s amusement parks for free.

“Every opportunity that we get to be together and do something special is very helpful,” Levi Fountain’s father Stephen said.

“I think it’s a lifelong memory,” Hudson Resch’s mom Celestial said. “Will always reflect on this and always be amazed at the generosity that exist and the kindness and the honestly it’s a trip of a lifetime.”

These trips are made possible through a partnership with the owners of Panera Breads around the central Virginia area. They raised the money and the foundation makes the connections.

“For that one week, they are just having a great time. No hospitals, no medical appointments, no injections, they just get to be children,” Squeo said.

Hudson has had three open heart surgeries by the age of 6. For his family, this trip is a culmination of the entire community supporting him.

”Hudson has struggled, but they’re not going to sit back, right, they’re going to let him live his life. They’re going to let him get out there and thrive and not let him be defined by his heart defect, but instead allow him to thrive with it,” Hudson’s Cardiologist Dr. Jeff Vergales said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical condition after being shot
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County

Latest News

Charlottesville Egg Aid for Ukraine party
Group designing Easter eggs for Ukrainians
(FILE)
UVA Schools of Medicine and Nursing earn high rankings
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. working on FY 2023 budget
PVCC job fair
PVCC hosts 37th annual job fair