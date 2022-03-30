Albemarle Co. working on FY 2023 budget

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is working on a plan for its upcoming budget.

The Board of Supervisors discussed how to use funds form the American Rescue Plan, housing initiatives, and the Boy’s & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia during a work session Wednesday, March 30.

Part of the upcoming budget includes $2 million for broadband work.

“This would be primarily for projects in the development areas, more rural oriented,” Chief of Budget Andy Bowman said. “This would be part of the Broadband Office’s total approach in terms of providing service for all in the county.”

Supervisors will meet again on April 6 for another work session.

