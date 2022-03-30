ACPS and CCS prepping for summer school enrollment

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - School districts are shifting summer school models once again. Federal funding is ending for some, which also means enrollment numbers may be different.

Albemarle County Public Schools says last year was an anomaly, while this summer should look closer to the pre-pandemic norm.

“If you look at the previous models, we we normally were somewhere in the area of 1,000 students. Last year, we went to 2,500,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said.

Giaramita says that jump in numbers was largely due to coronavirus pandemic “learning loss.” He says this has become less of an issue this year.

“Students are in school five days a week from K-to-12, or even pre-K-to-12. So the opportunities for in-person learning are much richer than they were last year, or the year before that,” he said.

Giaramita says numbers were also high because of some extra money the schools received: “Summer school in 2021 was widely available to students,” the spokesperson said. “It was no longer based on being invited into the program and we saw the numbers double or triple in terms of attendance, and it was primarily paid for by federal funding.”

He says ACPS is now going back to its old model in terms of enrollment. Classes may be hybrid, though.

It’s a different story for Charlottesville City Schools, though. Chief Academic Officer Katina Otey says last year the district saw low numbers.

“We just are working closely with the YMCA to enhance those opportunities and have it like a camp experience for the students,” Otey said. “So we’re hoping to get more kids out than last year.”

The school districts will have a better idea of exact enrollment numbers in the coming weeks once there is a more clear picture of student grades and credits.

