UVA Women’s Swim and Dive talks national championship

UVA Women’s Swim and Dive team has won back-to-back NCAA National Championships
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Women’s Swim and Dive team is celebrating its second consecutive NCAA title.

“We kind of had a motto throughout the meet is just enjoy the moments, soak it in,” UVA Head Swim Coach Todd DeSorbo said Tuesday, March 29.

The team is well on its way to becoming a dynasty as back-to-back national championships help fuel that debate.

“We’ve got a lot of ACC trophies, and the goal is to replace those with NCAA trophies,” DeSorbo said.

Performances from swimmers like Kate Douglass are helping to grow the program’s trophy case.

“I’d never thought I’d go to NCAA’s and win three events, let alone break three American records,” Douglass said.

Douglass took first place in three individual events, in three different strokes. She’s the first to ever do it.

“I feel like I can’t really do much better than how I did this year, but I remember I told Todd that and he was like, ‘no, there’s ways I can make you faster.’ Like, we can get better, so I guess there’s just there’s always ways to be better and I think as a team we know how we can get better,” Douglass said.

“I think we’re set up to be in a position where we can be a perennial top five program and at least be challenging for national championships every year,” DeSorbo said. “I want 10-year-old little girls and 12-year-old little girls and 8-year-old little girls to dream about going to University Virginia.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

