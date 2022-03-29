UVA stops saliva prevalence testing for non-vaccinated students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA will no longer provide saliva testing. A spring 2022 testing infographic shows the University’s updated approach.

Students and staff can still pick up free rapid antigen at-home tests at student health and the UVA Bookstore pharmacy.

Testing resources for general patients are offered through the health system.

“At some point from an operations perspective, we do anticipate that COVID care will go into the community, maybe a primary care provider when the time is right -- but that time is not right now,” UVA Health CEO Wendy Horton said.

Testing policies for UVA Health workers will stay the same.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.