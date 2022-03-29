Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA stops saliva prevalence testing for non-vaccinated students

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA will no longer provide saliva testing. A spring 2022 testing infographic shows the University’s updated approach.

Students and staff can still pick up free rapid antigen at-home tests at student health and the UVA Bookstore pharmacy.

Testing resources for general patients are offered through the health system.

“At some point from an operations perspective, we do anticipate that COVID care will go into the community, maybe a primary care provider when the time is right -- but that time is not right now,” UVA Health CEO Wendy Horton said.

Testing policies for UVA Health workers will stay the same.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Hundreds of new apartments are coming to Charlottesville City. It’s intended to make more room...
Plans develop for 352 new homes in Seminole Square Shopping Center
The Mushwani family
Afghan refugee family finally moves into home in Charlottesville

Latest News

Charlottesville
New data shows Charlottesville’s progress on carbon neutrality goal
Augie and Davis, winners of poetry slam
Buford Middle School students test their poetry skills
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse
(FILE)
Montpelier Foundation revokes Montpelier Descendant Committee from equal say