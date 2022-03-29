Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will keep us dry and not as breezy as yesterday. We’ll see partly sunny skies and cool temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. An approaching warm front will spread cloudiness across the region tonight, so conditions will not be as cold. Meanwhile, a cold front will bring rain, gusty wind, and storms to the region Thursday. Skies will clear for the late week and temperatures will remain at seasonal levels. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, cool, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, & not s cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Rain, gusty wind, & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.