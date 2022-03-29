Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Sunny and cool

Warmer temperatures and strong storms
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a frigid start. Today marks the start of a nice warming trend. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will bring rain, wind , and storms to the region Thursday. Skies will clear for the late week, with a few additional showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cool, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Rain & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

