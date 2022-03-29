Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Prediabetes has more than doubled among US teens

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health...
Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes, and heart disease.(vadimguzhva/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research highlights a disturbing trend among the nation’s youth.

Rates of prediabetes among teens have more than doubled over a nearly two-decade span, according to a study published Monday in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal.

The findings were based on data from 12-to-19-year-olds and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes and heart disease.

Researchers say they can’t pin down why prediabetes has increased among teens, adding that’s an issue that needs to be investigated further.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse

Latest News

President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
Biden is skeptical Russia is scaling back operations in Kyiv
America has chosen Annie Rose from Ohio as the winner of the fourth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts.
America votes therapy dog to be next Cadbury Easter Bunny
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say