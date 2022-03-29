Milder Wednesday, But More Clouds. Rain, Storms and Windy Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds increasing tonight, in advance of a warm front. While not as frigid tonight, temperatures will fall back in the low 30s for much of the region. A few light showers possible. In the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge some light freezing rain is expected. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the overnight for these areas. Mostly cloudy, milder and more seasonable for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The warmest and wettest day of the week on Thursday, ahead of a strong cold front. Showers and some storms are expected, some with gusty damaging winds that may prompt some isolated severe storms. Sunshine returns Friday to kick off April, with seasonable temperatures. At this time, Saturday is trending dry, but a few showers may develop on Sunday.

Tonight: Clouds increase, some light rain showers possible. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, milder, but seasonable. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Rain and storms, Isolated severe storms possible, Windy. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Few showers possible. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 60s.

