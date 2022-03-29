Advertise With Us
Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued

Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LETTS, Ind. (Gray News) - Firefighters say they rescued a man who nearly became buried in a grain bin.

The Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook Monday photos of the rescue, which took place in Jennings County, Indiana.

Rescuers said the man was engulfed up to his neck in the bin, and only his face and top of his head were visible when they arrived.

“To complicate the rescue more, there was a large area of rotten grain bridged two feet above the patient,” the fire department said in the Facebook post.

Local farmer rescued from grain bin this afternoon. The LCVFD was dispatched to assist Westport FD at 7735 E CR 1220...

Posted by Letts Community Vol. Fire Dept. on Monday, March 28, 2022

Crews began removing grain from around the man, and they were able to get him out of the bin after more than one hour with the help of a “Great Wall” grain bin rescue system.

The fire department said it was one of the most complex rescues it had ever been involved with.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

