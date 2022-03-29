Kids returning to the diamond in record numbers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Participation in youth sports has been on the decline in recent years and the pandemic made matters even worse. Now some leagues around the Charlottesville area, including Central Little League, are seeing a record number of kids heading back to the diamond.

“In the last year, we’ve seen baseball tick up to the point that it’s the biggest since 2004,” President of Central Little League Michael Phillips said. “We’ve seen softball numbers explode, they’re up over 400%.”

Through conversations with other area Little Leagues, Phillips says the same goes all around town.

“We at the last last season that we were before the pandemic we were in 195 kids for baseball and right now we’re at 225 for baseball, and another almost 90 for softball,” Phillips said.

While more kids are wanting to play baseball and softball, there’s a lack of people willing to call balls and strikes.

“I would love to say that we’re thankful for all the volunteers that we have and if anyone is ever interested in umpiring, we can always use more empires,” Phillips said. “It’s a very difficult thing to find folks that want to spend time doing that.”

If you’d like to volunteer email info@centralll.com.

