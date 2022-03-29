Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

G3 program helping to increase community college enrollment

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former-Governor Ralph Northam’s G3 policy is making a difference for many.

The program brought $36 million to Virginia’s community colleges. It funds things like books and tuition for lower-income students, keeping them from debt and making higher education a possibility.

G3 was also designed to boost employment rates in five career areas: healthcare, information technology, early childhood education, manufacturing/skilled trades, and public safety.

“There are a lot of companies in these high-demand fields that desperately need trained and skilled workers. So G3 is helping our community colleges make those training programs more affordable and more accessible,” said Jeffrey Kraus, the assistant vice chancellor for strategic communications at the Virginia Community College System.

Kraus says enrollment rates in G3-eligible community colleges like Piedmont Virginia Community College have increased 9% in the last year.

“As students come out with those high-demand credentials, they’re obviously much more desirable to the companies looking to hire,” Kraus said.

Click here to see if you’re eligible.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Statue in Orange County
Protestors gather outside of Orange County Courthouse
Hundreds of new apartments are coming to Charlottesville City. It’s intended to make more room...
Plans develop for 352 new homes in Seminole Square Shopping Center

Latest News

Homes along Anderson Street
CPD: Man in critical care after being shot (12p)
Anderson Street in Charlottesville
CPD: Man in critical care after being shot
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster
saliva PCR test at testing site
UVA stops saliva prevalence testing for non-vaccinated students