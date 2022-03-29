Advertise With Us
Forest fire closes Albemarle Co. trails

An Albemarle County trail is closed while crews investigate a forest fire(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Several hiking trails are closed as crews continue to work on a forest fire in Albemarle County.

The fire is contained but trails in the area remain closed.

Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a forest fire near Foxhaven Farm and the Ragged Mountain Reservoir Monday, March 28.

The county is urging people to stay away from the hiking trails in that area while crews continue to work.

“It’s very important to avoid the area,” Spokesperson Emily Kilroy said. “With a forest fire, they’re working to ensure that nothing reignites and so for them to have the space that they need to do their work is really important for their mission right now to make sure that fire doesn’t spread any further.”

The trail will remain closed until at least Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

