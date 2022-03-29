Advertise With Us
Back On Track
CPD: Man in critical care after being shot

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators say a man is in critical care after being shot in Charlottesville.

According to police, the shooting happened in a home along Anderson Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 29.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The Charlottesville Police Department has not released the man’s name at this time.

