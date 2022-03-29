CPD: Man in critical care after being shot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators say a man is in critical care after being shot in Charlottesville.

According to police, the shooting happened in a home along Anderson Street just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 29.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The Charlottesville Police Department has not released the man’s name at this time.

