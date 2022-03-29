Advertise With Us
Community weighing in on changes for Tonsler Park

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Charlottesville’s Tonsler Park, from expanding the parking lot to opening a picnic shelter, there’s a lot on the table.

“The community wanted to upgrade the basketball courts and add lights, which we have done,” Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Riaan Anthony said Tuesday, March 29.

Now, its in the final stages of completing the master plan.

“The only two things we have not accomplished was the proposed parking lot and also the field house, and that is how it got brought up to do a public input session,” Anthony said.

Members of the community came out to the park Tuesday to weigh in on the proposed changes.

“It’s important to stay involved in what’s happening in the city,” neighbor Willow Gale said. “Parking has always been an issue over here, and so they listened and figured out a way to make more parking without taking out the trees. They’re going to use the existing asphalt area and add almost double the number of spaces without having to take out the trees.”

Anthony says many people who have attended public meetings have said they would like shelters in the park.

“At the moment, Tonsler is a very beautiful recreation center, but it’s just not functional when you’re talking about classes, when you’re talking about programming,” Anthony said.

While the process will take time, Anthony says gathering information from the public is the final step to making these changes a reality.

“Once we get that done, our goal as a department is to have a last public meeting in May, and then two to three months after that we want to start phasing in those changes,” Anthony said.

