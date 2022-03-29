Advertise With Us
ACPS student helping track Nepali music history

Sarvasika Singh
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County student is working with international filmmakers to help preserve her Nepali grandfather’s music.

Sarvasika Singh is creating videos, as well as cataloging, with the help of teachers and tools at the Community Lab School.

“It’s a project that’s really close to my heart,” Sarvasika said. “Like, having this music online can also be sort of considered almost like a cultural heritage.”

“We were like, well, this is just this is incredible,” Josh Flaherty, a teacher at the Community Lab School, said. “This is something we definitely want to a incorporate into school.”

Sarvasika says Nepal has very few places to preserve the legacies of its artists.

“We’re hoping through this project that we can really clarify all the details,” she said. “We’re hoping we can have the newer generation generation listened to this music that has been part of Nepali culture for so long.”

Sarvasika hopes to wrap the project by the summer, when she will be going to Nepal.

