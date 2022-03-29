Advertise With Us
AATF opens affiliate program for Black educators

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - African American Teaching Fellows provides financial, mentoring, and networking opportunities to soon-to-be and now, current teachers.

“Currently and historically we’ve always had a traditional fellowship model where we recruit college students, whether they’re in undergraduate programs or graduate programs who are aspiring teachers,” AATF Executive Director Doctor Tamara Dias said Tuesday, March 29.

The affiliate program is recruiting people who have worked in the classrooms between one and three years.

“For our traditional model that goes directly towards their educational expenses, whether that’s books fees, sometimes licensure, it just varies depending on each fellows, current standing,” Dias said.

Teachers in the new affiliate fellows program will earn a stipend instead of up to $1,000 a few times each year. This incentivizes more Black educators to come to the area.

The application deadline is April 10.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

