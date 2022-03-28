VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 33, near Magnolia Road, just before 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26. A 2001 Dodge Dakota ran off the side of the road, hit a fence, overcorrected, crossed back over the roadway, and collided with a tree.

The driver, 23-year-old Tyler A. Bunyea of Charlottesville, died at the scene. Investigators say Bunyea was wearing a seat belt.

