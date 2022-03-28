UVA Baseball tied for lead in ACC Coastal; Holds 22-2 record

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Baseball team is off to a strong start this season.

The Hoos won two-out-of-three at Wake Forest this past weekend and now have a record of 22-2

The Cavaliers are tied for first place in the ACC Coastal.

Head Coach Brian O’Connor says even with the recent success, the season won’t be completely smooth sailing.

“We’re not going to go 50-5 in the regular season, nobody does that in baseball. So at some point we’re going to get punched in the mouth and we’re going to have to figure out how we respond to that,” O’Connor said Monday, March 28.

UVA will play at home against Richmond Tuesday, March 29, and will continue ACC play this weekend in Charlottesville against Georgia Tech.

