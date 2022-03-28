Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Baseball tied for lead in ACC Coastal; Holds 22-2 record

UVA Cavalier Shield
UVA Cavalier Shield(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Baseball team is off to a strong start this season.

The Hoos won two-out-of-three at Wake Forest this past weekend and now have a record of 22-2

The Cavaliers are tied for first place in the ACC Coastal.

Head Coach Brian O’Connor says even with the recent success, the season won’t be completely smooth sailing.

“We’re not going to go 50-5 in the regular season, nobody does that in baseball. So at some point we’re going to get punched in the mouth and we’re going to have to figure out how we respond to that,” O’Connor said Monday, March 28.

UVA will play at home against Richmond Tuesday, March 29, and will continue ACC play this weekend in Charlottesville against Georgia Tech.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
CPD investigating the scene
CPD: Two people recovering after shooting near Fry’s Spring Beach Club
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood.
FSBC shooting leaves neighborhood shaken
Hundreds of new apartments are coming to Charlottesville City. It’s intended to make more room...
Plans develop for 352 new homes in Seminole Square Shopping Center

Latest News

(FILE)
Record Little Leaguers
Iñaki Montes de la Torre won 6-3, 6-3 to clinch the match.
No. 11 Virginia men’s tennis tops No. 8 Wake Forest 4-1
Nick Jackson and Antonio Cleary
UVA linebackers looking to become a strength this season
UVA senior Alex Tappen
No. 10 Virginia baseball nearly no-hits Wake Forest in 8-0 win