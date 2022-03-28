UPD tutoring program making strides at Greer Elementary School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the University Police Department are helping students with their reading skills.

UPD shows at to Greer Elementary School every Wednesday afternoon to help tutor kids in the second grade.

“The one-on-one experience is key,” Teacher Claire LaPlante said. “I think it’s something that makes them excited. Plus, it’s police officers, so I think it’s a good connection to our community outside of our school.”

The program began at the beginning of the school year, and LaPlane says the progress is already showing.

“I’ve noticed they’re more engaged readers,” the teacher said. “They like to read, and they’re performing higher on the reading assessments.”

“When we first came into this room and began to meet with these young people, they were they were a bit standoffish,” UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo said. “They didn’t know what to make of this. To come in today and to see them so engaged with the officers, talking about their uniforms, but then also focusing on their learning, but more importantly developing a relationship and trust, That’s why it’s so important for officers to come into the schools.”

UPD Captain Bryant Hall helped bring this program to Albemarle County after he saw success with it in the Hampton Roads area.

LaPlante says she hopes other grades and schools will be able to participate soon, too.

