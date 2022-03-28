Advertise With Us
Unity Church hold labyrinth walk for peace in Ukraine

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Unity Church of Charlottesville held a labyrinth walk on Sunday, March 27 to raise money for peace in Ukraine. One hundred percent of donations are going to UNICEF for humanitarian aid efforts for Ukrainians.

A labyrinth walk is usually done in silent prayer while following an ancient maze on the ground. It gives people a time for reflection and thought.

“It’s heartbreaking as everyone knows and to just sit and feel powerless to do nothing about it is not acceptable. So this is just one small thing that we can do and we are doing it,” Reverend Don Lansky, with the Unity Church of Charlottesville said.

Donations were optional and collected at the walk.

