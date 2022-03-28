Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police: Infant’s remains found inside a Phoenix McDonald’s

Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.
Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (ARIZONA’S FAMILY/GRAY NEWS) - Phoenix police confirmed Monday morning that the remains of an infant were located over the weekend inside a McDonald’s.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate, Arizona’s Family reported.

No further information has been released. However, Krynsky says he expects to have an update later on in the day Monday.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Youngkin Signs SB777, banning the "Carolina Squat" vehicle modification
Governor signs bill making “Carolina Squat” illegal
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
CPD investigating the scene
CPD: Two people recovering after shooting near Fry’s Spring Beach Club
Police investigating a shooting in the Fry's Spring neighborhood.
FSBC shooting leaves neighborhood shaken
Hundreds of new apartments are coming to Charlottesville City. It’s intended to make more room...
Plans develop for 352 new homes in Seminole Square Shopping Center

Latest News

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
BRHD Mobile Health Unit
BRHD giving out COVID-19 vaccines, N95 masks
Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, a White House...
Scavino, Navarro face contempt vote from Jan. 6 committee
A group of police officers gather on Ocean Drive and 8th Street in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday,...
Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election