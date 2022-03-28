Overnight Freeze and Active Weather Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A colder northwest wind flow will keep temperatures below average the next couple nights and days. Overnight lows below freezing and daytime highs in the 40s and 50s. You will want to protect tender vegetation and blooms overnight and again Monday night.

A warm front lifts north over the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It may produce a brief wintry mix.

Becoming milder Wednesday and warmer Thursday.

Tracking the progress of another coast to coast storm system. This weather maker will cause another severe weather outbreak across the Plains and South Tuesday into Wednesday. The Mid-Atlantic region, including central Virginia will need to watch the weather more closely on Thursday. There’s a risk for a few severe storms at this time. A half inch to inch of rain is projected.

Drying and cooling late week.

The next rain risk looks to be next Sunday.

Sunday night: Brisk breeze with below freezing temperatures. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. A few more clouds north. Highs in the 40s. Barely reaching 40 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley. Blustery northwest winds.

Monday night: Clear and becoming calm overnight. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Watching a warm front in the morning. It may cause a little brief wintry mix. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s in the afternoon. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Showers and a thunderstorm possible. Severe weather threat later in the day and evening. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows near 40.

Sunday: Showers. Highs mid 50s.

