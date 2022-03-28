No. 11 Virginia men’s tennis tops No. 8 Wake Forest 4-1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team won its ninth match in a row, as the 11th ranked Cavaliers defeated No. 8 Wake Forest 4-1 on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

UVA won the doubles point, and No. 4 Ryan Goetz, No. 1 Chris Rodesch, and No. 2 Iñaki Montes all earned singles victories.

The match was moved indoors, due to the chilly temperatures outside, and there was a large crowd in attendance.

Cavaliers’ head coach Andres Pedroso says, “Everyone played a complete match and I thought we had great energy. As you know, Wake Forest is a good team. We always get up for matches like this. So thank you to the crowd. Incredible support from Wahoo Nation, so we appreciate that. And I am proud of our guys.”

Virginia (14-5, 8-0 ACC) will travel to face No. 12 Kentucky on Thursday for a previously postponed match.

