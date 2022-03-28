Advertise With Us
JackFest returns to raise money for families battling childhood cancer

Jack Callahan
Jack Callahan(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - JackFest is back for its second year, but it’s a little different than it was in 2019. It grew in size and moved to Foxfield, while choosing a different beneficiary. The family friendly festival is raising money for families battling childhood cancer.

JackFest initially started as a fundraiser for one child’s cancer treatment.

“It really is a true community coming together to support the cause,” co-organizer, Alec Lorenzoni said.

Lorenzoni co-founded JackFest in 2019 to help Jack Callahan’s family. Lorenzoni is good friends with the Callahans, who had to pick up everything and move to Philadelphia for their son’s cancer treatment.

Jack was diagnosed at the UVA Health Center, but had to get a stem cell transplant, which Lorenzni says was not offered at UVA Health at the time. The Callahans then had to move to help save their son’s life.

“They just kind of essentially quit their jobs,” Lorenzoni said. “It just felt like it would be a nice thing to do to try to support them in obviously very tough times, both kind of emotionally and financially.”

Now, Jack is healthy and the event is switching gears. All of the proceeds go towards the Ronald McDonald House and Pediatric Oncology at UVA. The Callahans say they wanted to pay it forward and help families going through what they did.

“My favorite part about today is that we’re raising money for kids with cancer,” Jack Callahan said.

“We just found out throughout our journey that people like to help their hand,” Jack’s mom, Emily Callahan said. “You don’t always know what the best way to do that and this is one way that people can easily give back and support organizations.”

The event involved food trucks, raffles, races and more, all because of the impact Jack Callahan has on the community.

“It’s a special day and I think it’s things like this that make Charlottesville a special place to live,” Lorenzoni said.

The Callahans and the Lorenzonis are hoping to raise at least $50,000. Both families say they want this event to continue in future years.

