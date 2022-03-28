Advertise With Us
Frigid March Night - Another Early Spring Freeze

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our current March cold snap will max out overnight, with lows falling into the frigid upper 10s and low 20s. Still chilly Tuesday, but less wind. More clouds and milder, more seasonable for Wednesday, with an early shower or two possible. The warmest and wettest day of the week on Thursday, ahead of a strong cold front. Showers and some storms are expected, some with gusty winds that may prompt some isolated severe storms. Sunshine returns Friday to kick off April, with seasonable temperatures. At this time, Saturday is trending dry, but a few showers may develop on Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and frigid, lighter wind late. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chilly, less wind. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, milder, but seasonable. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Rain and storms, Isolated severe storms possible, Windy. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows around 40.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Some showers. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Overnight Freeze and Active Weather Thursday