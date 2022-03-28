Crozet orchard trying to keep peaches safe during late frost

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There is a lot of work going on at Chiles Peach Orchard and Farm Market in Crozet. The staff is treating the crops to help them sustain the recent bitter temperatures.

“The blooms have started opening up and that’s when they’re the most vulnerable, because there’s nothing protecting the little peach inside from freeze,” Cynthia Chiles said Monday, March 28. “You often don’t know right away if you’ve had some damage or not.”

Chiles says late-spring frost is a threat to summertime fruits.

“Sometimes if it gets really cold, it’s visible right away, but on some of these it’ll take a couple of days before we can we actually take some of the buds and cut them open and look to see if if there’s still live growth,” Chiles said.

Her team is using a wind machine and irrigation technique to make sure the peaches make it.

“The idea is you’re moving air, and hopefully moving air won’t freeze,” Chiles said. “You’re trying to bring the warm air from the ground up and and raise the temperature.”

Even though we’re months away from peach season, Chiles is hopeful these buds will make it to summer.

“It’s a lot of preparation, a lot of work. The reward in the end is those beautiful peaches and strawberries and we can’t wait to see everybody here again and how those fresh fruits,” Chiles said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.