Charlottesville tattoo parlor raising money for foster pets

Pet tattoo at Tats for Cats(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Charlottesville tattoo parlor is using ink for a good cause. Acme Tattoo hosted its first ever “Tats for Cats.”

The event offered a set of animal inspired designs for customers. All of the proceeds from those tattoos are going to Green Dogs Unleashed and its upcoming projects.

The event coordinator says they are trying to raise money for the new expansion of Natural Pet Essentials, which will host adoptable cats.

“The reaction has been something that we never imagined,” owner of Natural Pet Essentials, Kim Davis said. “Honestly, we had over 400 people shared interest on the event page. We’ve had people lined up outside since about noon today and so the response has been great, and we have raised a lot of money so far, and we’re just so happy that people came out for this event.”

The event organizers say they’re estimating they’ll raise about $5,000.

